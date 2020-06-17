‘Issues related to professional activity of journalists under my direct spotlight’ – Ombudsman says

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The incident with the Police during the professional activity of journalists outside the National Security Service of Armenia is under the spotlight of Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan.

“I want to make clarifications over three issues: the issues relating to the professional activity of journalists are under my direct spotlight. We will thoroughly examine the video of the incident with the Police and will decide what actions to take. We will also work with the journalists on individual basis”, the Ombudsman said on Facebook.

On June 16 the Parliament debated and voted in favor of the motion to strip Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity.

Tsarukyan’s supporters gathered outside the Parliament and later the National Security Service demanding to stop the criminal proceedings against him.

As a result over 150 citizens have been detained by the Police.

