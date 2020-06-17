Road condition
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on June 17, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 15:05 Mass anti-coronavirus movement slowly gives its results – Armenia healthcare minister
- 15:04 President Sarkissian holds meeting with director of Izmirlian Medical Center
- 14:27 ‘Nations that plant roots of peace’: The Christian Science Monitor on Armenia
- 13:16 Kiev-Yerevan-Tehran special flight to be carried out on June 20
- 12:38 Armenian President congratulates Iceland on National Day
- 11:54 12 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
- 11:35 Yerevan Opera Theater to hold online concert dedicated to all medical workers
- 11:28 Armenian PM congratulates Icelandic counterpart on National Day
- 11:15 June 17 - Desertification and Drought Day
- 11:07 Armenia’s coronavirus cases grow by 544 in one day
- 10:45 ‘Issues related to professional activity of journalists under my direct spotlight’ – Ombudsman says
- 10:36 Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction boycotts Parliament session
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:50 Road condition
- 09:24 European Stocks up - 16-06-20
- 09:23 US stocks up - 16-06-20
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-06-20
- 09:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-06-20
- 09:20 Oil Prices Up - 16-06-20
- 09:06 Armenia to have national cybersecurity center
- 06.16-21:56 Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS building
- 06.16-21:21 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Jerusalem Post
- 06.16-18:11 Carrying identity document outside becomes mandatory in Armenia due to coronavirus
- 06.16-18:03 Armenian parliament approves motion on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty
- 06.16-17:17 Armenia healthcare minister meets with US Ambassador
14:23, 06.13.2020
Viewed 2758 times Armenian healthcare minister runs over 10-year-old child in Yerevan
12:36, 06.12.2020
Viewed 2439 times France sends medical team to Armenia to help combating COVID-19
16:08, 06.12.2020
Viewed 2264 times 26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – details
17:23, 06.12.2020
Viewed 2230 times Armenia to receive medical assistance worth $1 mln from Serbia at initiative of President Sarkissian
13:40, 06.13.2020
Viewed 2181 times Startups can re-invent the post-pandemic world, says Armenian President