LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $1595.50, copper price down by 0.37% to $5787.50, lead price up by 1.19% to $1780.50, nickel price up by 1.40% to $12974.00, tin price down by 0.65% to $16940.00, zinc price up by 0.77% to $2018.50, molybdenum price down by 1.20% to $18188.00, cobalt price down by 3.33% to $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.