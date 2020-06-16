Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS building

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party, MP Gagik Tsarukyan left the building of the National Security Service of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports his supporters were waiting for him near the NSS building.

Gagik Tsarukyan had arrived at the NSS today at mid-day.

The National Assembly of Armenia has stripped Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity and approved the motion of the Prosecutor General to deprive him of liberty.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan