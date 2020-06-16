Armenia healthcare minister meets with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan met with the US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser and USAID project manager Astghik Grigoryan, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the current coronavirus situation, the strategy run by the healthcare ministry and the actions expected as a result of the cooperation.

Minister Torosyan thanked for the long-term cooperation and introduced the details of Armenia’s healthcare policy.

The minister said the current coronavirus-related situation is a chance to improve the condition of hospitals in provinces and hold trainings for healthcare workers.

The US Ambassador positively assessed the Armenian government’s dialogue with the public and highlighted the transparency of information aimed at forming public trust.

The Ambassador expressed readiness to assist Armenia in overcoming the coronavirus, noting that the needs of the healthcare system are a priority.

The USAID provided assistance to Armenia through UN agencies for purchasing necessary PCR tests, equipment and medical items.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan