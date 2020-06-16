Prosecutor General presents motion to Parliament on depriving Tsarukyan of liberty

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan presented the motion to the Parliament on giving a consent to deprive Prosperous Armenia faction head Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty.

Davtyan said sufficient evidence had been obtained to involve Gagik Tsarukyan as a defendant in the election bribery case.

“The testimonies given and the results of the search operations conducted within the frames of the initiated criminal case, their combination give a sufficient base to involve Gagik Tsarukyan as a defendant on this case and press charges for organizing the process of giving bribe to voters for voting in favor of the Tsarukyan bloc and its candidate during the 2017 parliamentary elections”, the Prosecutor General said.

Earlier today the lawmakers voted in favor of the Prosecutor General’s another motion on stripping MP Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity. 87 MPs voted in favor of the motion.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

On June 16 he National Security Service of Armenia issued another statement announcing about new discoveries about the activity of the Prosperous Armenia party.

According to the information collected by the NSS, during the May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, state officials persuaded nearly 100-120,000 eligible voters in Armenia, both materially or illegally, to formally move from their actual places of registration and register temporarily in different addresses of Yerevan’ administrative districts in order to include these persons to the voters lists of local self-government bodies, thus providing the necessary number of “in favor” votes during the elections.

In addition, it was also revealed that the members of the Prosperous Armenia political party, founded in 2004, distributed bribes during various elections for voting in favor of their party, candidate in order to receive their desired result.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, respective facts were collected according to which Prosperous Armenia party MP, chairwoman of the parliamentary standing committee on human rights and public affairs Naira Zohrabyan repeatedly insulted numerous citizens during her conversations with the supporters when summing up the results of the elections which were held in Armenia after the 2018 Revolution.

It was also revealed that during her talks with the same supporters Naira Zohrabyan also repeatedly accepted the fact that the Prosperous Armenia party managed to receive the necessary number of votes during the previous elections exclusively by distributing bribes to the Armenian citizens.