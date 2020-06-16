Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

PM appoints Artur Javadyan Ambassador-at-Large

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision according to which Artur Javadyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Artur Javadyan previously has served as President of the Central Bank of Armenia.

