Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Stepanakert, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed issues related to the foreign and security policies of the two Armenian republics, as well as exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to ensure favorable external conditions for the safe development of the Republic of Artsakh.