President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Chief of the General Staff of the Armed forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the army building and cooperation of the two Armenian republics in the defense sphere were on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh Republic Defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan.

The Head of the State congratulated Onik Gasparyan on being appointed to the responsible position noting that his experience, professionalism and knowledge will greatly contribute to further developing of the Armed forces, achieving new success in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan