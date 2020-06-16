‘You are everything’ - Kim Kardashian West congratulates daughter North on 7th birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West congratulated her daughter North on the 7th birthday.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!” Kim Kardashian said on Facebook, sharing the photo with her daughter which was taken in Armenia in 2019.

Kim Kardashian West arrived in Armenia in 2019 for taking part in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT). She took her four kids – two boys and two girls, to Armenia and baptized them in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan