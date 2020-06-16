Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Russia’s coronavirus cases increase by 8,248 in one day

Russia’s coronavirus cases increase by 8,248 in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 8,248 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 545,458, TASS reports citing the anti-crisis center.

193 people have died from the virus in one day. The death toll has reached 7,248.

9,767 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

The total number of recoveries in Russia is 294,306.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration