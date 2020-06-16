Opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan’s office at PAP headquarters searched by Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Investigation Committee officers are conducting a search operation at the office of Prosperous Armenia faction MP Naira Zohrabyan in the party’s headquarters, the lawmaker said on Facebook.

Earlier she informed that the investigator called her informing that they must search her office in the Parliament, but she didn’t allow that stating that she must be in the Parliament that time.

Naira Zohrabyan is currently in the Parliament and is participating in today’s session which will debate the issue of stripping PAP leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity.

“The investigator asked me if they can conduct a search without my presence, I told him yes. At the moment my attorneys will be in my office in the headquarters and will participate in the whole process”, Zohrabyan said.

The National Security Service of Armenia issued a statement announcing about new discoveries about the activity of the Prosperous Armenia party.

According to the information collected by the NSS, during the May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, state officials persuaded nearly 100-120,000 eligible voters in Armenia, both materially or illegally, to formally move from their actual places of registration and register temporarily in different addresses of Yerevan’ administrative districts in order to include these persons to the voters lists of local self-government bodies, thus providing the necessary number of “in favor” votes during the elections.

In addition, it was also revealed that the members of the Prosperous Armenia political party, founded in 2004, distributed bribes during various elections for voting in favor of their party, candidate in order to receive their desired result.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, respective facts were collected according to which Prosperous Armenia party MP, chairwoman of the parliamentary standing committee on human rights and public affairs Naira Zohrabyan repeatedly insulted numerous citizens during her conversations with the supporters when summing up the results of the elections which were held in Armenia after the 2018 Revolution.

It was also revealed that during her talks with the same supporters Naira Zohrabyan also repeatedly accepted the fact that the Prosperous Armenia party managed to receive the necessary number of votes during the previous elections exclusively by distributing bribes to the Armenian citizens.