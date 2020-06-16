Parliament session begins – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off today.

42 issues are included in the session agenda.

At the beginning of the session the lawmakers will debate the annual report on the 2019 activity of TV and Radio Commission.

Thereafter, the MPs will discuss the motions of the Prosecutor General on approving to launch criminal proceedings against opposition Prosperous Armenia faction MP Gagik Tsarukyan and depriving him of liberty.

The Parliament will also elect a member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.

The MPs will also debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan