LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $1586.50, copper price stood at $5809.00, lead price stood at $1759.50, nickel price stood at $12795.00, tin price stood at $17050.00, zinc price stood at $2003.00, molybdenum price up by 0.85% to $18409.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





