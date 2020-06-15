Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-06-20

YEREVAN, 15 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 481.41 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.94 drams to 541.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 6.84 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.83 drams to 603.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 94.76 drams to 26830.57 drams. Silver price down by 4.09 drams to 272.79 drams. Platinum price вup by 20.94 drams to 12722.66 drams.