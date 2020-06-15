People in Armenia continue not wearing face masks – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. A significant part of the public continues ignoring safety rules and not wearing face masks, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

‘’It’s time to confess that so far we have been unable to persuade or force our compatriots to preserve the most simple and effective rule. I am speaking about wearing masks. We can record that opposite to the decisions made by the Commandant’s Office as well as the awareness raising campaign, the transparency of the Government, a large part of the public continues to not wear masks. This is number 1 reason of the spread of coronavirus in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said.

He presented a study published in the ‘’Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America’’ journal, according to which wearing masks parallel with preservation of social distancing and some other measures is the most probable opportunity to stop the spread of the virus.

‘’The example of dozens of countries, including those most badly struck by the virus such as Spain, Italy or the USA, shows that wearing masks has decisive impact’’, PM Pashinyan said, adding that the article has been published today.

PM Pashinyan brought another example from the same article, according to which the case of New York has shown that remaining at home and preserving social distance has not been so effective as wearing face masks.

Nikol Pashinyan once again urged the citizens to preserve safety rules – wearing masks, preserving social distance and wash hands frequently.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan