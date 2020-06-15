Armenian minister, EU Ambassador discuss opportunities of expanding partnership

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan had a video talk with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin on June 15, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the current challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as the opportunities to resist them. They exchanged views on the opportunities on solving current economic issues and expanding the Armenia-EU cooperation.

The officials expressed confidence that they will be able to overcome the current challenges with joint efforts, the difficulties that emerged in the economy, healthcare and social protection fields due to the pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan