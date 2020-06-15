COVID-19 latest updates: More than 8 million confirmed cases globally

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 8 million 024 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 436,000.

More than 4 million 144 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 162 thousand 406 confirmed cases). 117,859 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 867,882 confirmed cases and 43,389 deaths. Brazil now is the 2nd both with the death toll and the confirmed cases.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 537,210. 7,091 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 333,380 cases. Death rate is 9,524.

UK has confirmed 295,889 cases. The death toll has reached 41,698. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Spain has 291,008 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Italy reported 236,989 cases and 34,345 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 229,736 confirmed cases and 6,688 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 189,876 confirmed cases and 8,950 deaths.

Germany has confirmed nearly 187,706 cases and 8,873 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 178,239 cases. The deaths comprise 4,807.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 19th with a total of 83,181 cases (49 new cases in one day), out of which 78,370 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 879 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 132,048.

Qatar has confirmed 79,602 cases. The death toll has reached 73 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 44,598 confirmed cases and 1,575 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 42,294. 289 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 36,431, that of the deaths is 298.

Iraq confirmed 20,209 cases and 607 deaths.

1,464 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 32.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 177. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan