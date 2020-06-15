Why do so many Egyptian statues have broken noses? – CNN

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The most common question that curator Edward Bleiberg fields from visitors to the Brooklyn Museum's Egyptian art galleries is a straightforward but salient one: Why are the statues’ noses broken?, reports CNN.

“The consistency of the patterns where damage is found in sculpture suggests that it's purposeful”, Bleiberg said, citing myriad political, religious, personal and criminal motivations for acts of vandalism. Discerning the difference between accidental damage and deliberate vandalism came down to recognizing such patterns. A protruding nose on a three-dimensional statue is easily broken, he conceded, but the plot thickens when flat reliefs also sport smashed noses.

The ancient Egyptians, it’s important to note, ascribed important powers to images of the human form. They believed that the essence of a deity could inhabit an image of that deity, or, in the case of mere mortals, part of that deceased human being's soul could inhabit a statue inscribed for that particular person. These campaigns of vandalism were therefore intended to “deactivate an image's strength”, as Bleiberg put it.