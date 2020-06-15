Tiran Khachatryan appointed first deputy chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Tiran Khachatryan first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Komitas Muradyan has been relieved from the position of first deputy head of the general operative department of the General Staff.

Karen Abrahamyan has been appointed head of the general operative department of the General Staff – deputy chief of the General Staff.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

