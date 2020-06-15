President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wide range of issues related to the security spheres of the two Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Samvel Babayan.

Special emphasis was put to the food security problems.

The Head of the State underlined that through intensive joint work it is possible to ensure the realization of the planned programs and achieve a desired result.