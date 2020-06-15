Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wide range of issues related to the security spheres of the two Armenian republics were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Samvel Babayan.

Special emphasis was put to the food security problems.

The Head of the State underlined that through intensive joint work it is possible to ensure the realization of the planned programs and achieve a desired result.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration