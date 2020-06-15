French doctors discuss condition of COVID-19 patients with Armenian colleagues in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Doctors of Yerevan’s St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital are already actively cooperating with the French doctors who arrived in Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spokesperson of the medical center Tsovinar Khachatryan told Armenpress that the Armenian and French doctors conducted a joint visit to get acquainted with the treatment process of coronavirus infected patients. The French doctors spent the whole day in hospitals. They held discussions with the local specialists on the treatment process of patients who are in serious and critical condition.

A group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia said today.

“This is the first such kind of an initiative on engaging foreign doctors which became a reality by the cooperation between our Office, USAID and the ministry of healthcare. Most of the doctors, who overcame the virus in France, visit Armenia for the first time and they are sure that they will invest all their experience and knowledge in the responsible mission to save human lives”, the statement says.

Recently Lithuania, Georgia and the World Health Organization (WHO) also expressed readiness to assist Armenia in fighting the COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan