Armenian Parliament Speaker touches upon Azerbaijan’s provocative actions at CSTO PA Council session

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the online session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, the Speaker said on Facebook.

“I participated in the remote session of the CSTO PA Council. During the session I touched upon Azerbaijan’s provocative actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fight against the pandemic should become an opportunity for reconciliation of peoples. I think we all support this opinion of the UN Secretary-General.

Nevertheless, despite the call by the UN Secretary-General and the global humanitarian crisis which we are fighting against, Azerbaijan these days is not refusing from its policy of provocations and opening a shot against the civilian population.

Such kind of actions are impermissible, and I expect their condemnation in order to keep stability in the region”, the Speaker said.

