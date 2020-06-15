75 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Day Parade

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. 75 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have already arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow to participate in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

“Yesterday 75 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces departed for Moscow to take part in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24. The staff is already on the scene, has passed a respective medical examination and is ready for the military parade. The servicemen currently are engaged in joint exercises and preparation works”, she said.

The Armenian servicemen will carry Armenia’s and the Tamanyan division’s flags during the military parade.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic this year’s Victory Day celebrations in Russia scheduled on May 9 were postponed and will take place on June 24.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also visit Russia to attend the military parade.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan