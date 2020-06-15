Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Parliamentary committee approves ratifying Armenia-Germany framework agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs approved the issue on ratifying the agreement on financial cooperation between Armenia and Germany.

Deputy finance minister of Armenia Armen Hayrapetyan reported that the agreement was signed on October 24, 2019. It’s a framework agreement including mainly grant contracts and just one loan agreement which will be provided to the Armenian-German fund within the frames of the Refinancing Line program.

After the ratification by the Parliament the agreement will enter into force.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





