COVID-19: Armenia records 397 new cases, 62 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. 397 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,064, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

62 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,276.

16 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 285.

The number of active cases stands at 10,409.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 94.

So far, 83,600 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

