There cannot be political decision to file motion on stripping MP Tsarukyan of immunity – advisor

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. There cannot be a political decision to file a motion on stripping Prosperous Armenia party leader, MP Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan said on Facebook.

“We once again repeat: there cannot be a political decision to file a motion to strip any lawmaker, including Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity.

Such decisions are made exclusively within the frames of criminal proceedings, given to what extent the Prosecutor General approves the evidences collected during the investigation as sufficient or insufficient in terms of the merits of such a motion. Therefore, the attempts to politicize the exclusively criminal proceedings are nonsense. If there are legal grounds to file a motion to the Parliament on such a matter, the Prosecutor’s Office will inform the public”, he said.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan