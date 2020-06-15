Armenian President congratulates China’s Xi on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping to congratulate him on the occasion of birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Thanks to the courageous steps taken under your leadership China recorded a major progress in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and is steadily moving on the path of restoring the economy, by providing support also to other countries.

I express my gratitude to you for the assistance provided to Armenia. We rely on the support of our friends in the fight against the pandemic.

I am confident that after overcoming the pandemic the Armenian-Chinese traditional friendly relations and cooperation will further strengthen and deepen for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter, wishing all the best to his Chinese counterpart.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan