Police launch criminal case over rally organized by supporters of Prosperous Armenia party leader

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia launched a criminal case for deliberately organizing and holding a rally by a group of people with the violation of the law, the Police said in a statement.

“According to the decision of the government on declaring a state of emergency, rallies are banned across the Republic. On June 14, a group of people, ignoring the ban on holding a rally, organized and held a rally outside the building of the National Security Service of Armenia.

These people didn’t obey the legal demands of the Police to keep a social distance and stop the rally in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, as a result 252 persons have been detained as of 22:00.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident”, the statement says.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan