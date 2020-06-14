ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

PM Pashinyan comments on dismissal of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff

Onik Gasparyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Vahe Ghazaryan appointed Police Chief of Armenia

Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Director of National Security Service

723 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours: PM upset over current situation

Armenia coronavirus: 425 patients in serious, 100 in critical condition

Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency until July 13

Artsakh extends state of emergency for another 30 days

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

Coronavirus spread rate shows signs of stabilization – Armenia PM

Armenian healthcare minister apologizes for possible mistakes made at beginning of COVID-19 spread

Scientific Council for coordinating COVID-19 research to be established in Armenia

Ambassador Kopyrkin presents joint fight of Armenia and Russia against COVID-19

Armenia to receive medical assistance worth $1 mln from Serbia at initiative of President Sarkissian

COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

Georgia to send medical team to Armenia to fight COVID-19

France sends medical team to Armenia to help combating COVID-19

Estonia provides medical items and personal protective means to hospitals of Armenia’s Lori province

Lithuania to send medical team and experts to Armenia to battle COVID-19

Last coronavirus infected patient recovers in New Zealand

Armenia NSS issues statement over leakage of data of COVID-19 patients

26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – details

ICRC in touch with authorities over Azerbaijani trespasser

The three MEPs cause damage to peace process – comment of Artsakh MFA

Lawyer voices about necessity to bring back Shahumyan issue to table of negotiations

Artsakh will consistently seek de-occupation of its regions by Azerbaijan – MFA Artsakh

Friendship circle with Cyprus formed in Artsakh Parliament

Armenia has agreements with 7 supranational organizations under ATOM presidential initiative

WB cancels 1.7% additional interest rates for Armenia's loans

Armenia will record 2.8% GDP decline in 2020, 4.9% rise next year – WB

Gas price for individual consumers will not increase – Armenia deputy PM

Number of high-tech companies in Armenia grew by 25% in 2019

Quarantine and tourism: Hotels, resorts in Armenia ready to host local tourists

Replacing wood with briquettes and pellets: Armenia plans to develop biofuel market

President of Artsakh makes new appointments

Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh

President of Artsakh appoints Chairman of Nature Protection Committee

Which European countries open their borders ahead of tourism season?