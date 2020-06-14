ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
PM Pashinyan comments on dismissal of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces
President Sarkissian received proposals on dismissing NSS Director and Chief of General Staff
Onik Gasparyan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces
Vahe Ghazaryan appointed Police Chief of Armenia
Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Director of National Security Service
723 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours: PM upset over current situation
Armenia coronavirus: 425 patients in serious, 100 in critical condition
Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency until July 13
Artsakh extends state of emergency for another 30 days
10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus
Coronavirus spread rate shows signs of stabilization – Armenia PM
Armenian healthcare minister apologizes for possible mistakes made at beginning of COVID-19 spread
Scientific Council for coordinating COVID-19 research to be established in Armenia
Ambassador Kopyrkin presents joint fight of Armenia and Russia against COVID-19
Armenia to receive medical assistance worth $1 mln from Serbia at initiative of President Sarkissian
COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia
Georgia to send medical team to Armenia to fight COVID-19
France sends medical team to Armenia to help combating COVID-19
Estonia provides medical items and personal protective means to hospitals of Armenia’s Lori province
Lithuania to send medical team and experts to Armenia to battle COVID-19
Last coronavirus infected patient recovers in New Zealand
Armenia NSS issues statement over leakage of data of COVID-19 patients
26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – details
ICRC in touch with authorities over Azerbaijani trespasser
The three MEPs cause damage to peace process – comment of Artsakh MFA
Lawyer voices about necessity to bring back Shahumyan issue to table of negotiations
Artsakh will consistently seek de-occupation of its regions by Azerbaijan – MFA Artsakh
Friendship circle with Cyprus formed in Artsakh Parliament
Armenia has agreements with 7 supranational organizations under ATOM presidential initiative
WB cancels 1.7% additional interest rates for Armenia's loans
Armenia will record 2.8% GDP decline in 2020, 4.9% rise next year – WB
Gas price for individual consumers will not increase – Armenia deputy PM
Number of high-tech companies in Armenia grew by 25% in 2019
Quarantine and tourism: Hotels, resorts in Armenia ready to host local tourists
Replacing wood with briquettes and pellets: Armenia plans to develop biofuel market
President of Artsakh makes new appointments
Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh
President of Artsakh appoints Chairman of Nature Protection Committee
Which European countries open their borders ahead of tourism season?