President of Artsakh visits correctional facility in Shushi

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the correctional department of the Police in the town of Shushi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President was accompanied by Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan and Chief of Police Ashot Hakobjanyan.

President Harutyunyan toured the department’s correctional facility and the pre-trial detention place, got acquainted with the conditions and talked to the detainees and the staffers of the department. The President said cases of torture and ill-treatment should be ruled out in correctional facilities.

The Ombudsman and the Police Chief presented their observations and proposals relating to the prevention of torture, the problems caused by the state of emergency, as well as other issues.

The President of Artsakh assured that soon practical steps will be taken to solve some issues, including creation of an opportunity for a video call, improvement of building conditions, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan