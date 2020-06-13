Short rain forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia in the daytime of June 13, and on June 14-18 in the northern regions of the Republic, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Hail is possible in separate territories.

Air temperature will not change significantly.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on June 14-18.

