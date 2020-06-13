Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Short rain forecast in Armenia

Short rain forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia in the daytime of June 13, and on June 14-18 in the northern regions of the Republic, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Hail is possible in separate territories.

Air temperature will not change significantly.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on June 14-18.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed 12:32, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2789 times
New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education 16:13, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2193 times
Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus 13:57, 06.08.2020
Viewed 1886 times
Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting 16:49, 06.06.2020
Viewed 1699 times
''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting

COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia 13:37, 06.09.2020
Viewed 1661 times
COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration