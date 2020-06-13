Armenian healthcare minister runs over 10-year-old child in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan informed on Facebook today that he had run over a 10-year-old child in Yerevan.

Torosyan said he immediately took the child to a hospital, all examinations have been carried. The child suffered a small injury in the right hand, his life in not under danger. “He will be under care of doctors for a certain time and will then go home”, the minister said.

The minister said the Police were immediately informed about the incident for preparing materials.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan