Azerbaijan made nearly 95 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. During the period from June 7 to 13 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 95 times by firing more than 900 shots at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh adhered to the ceasefire regime and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

