Armenian President congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on national day

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the national day – the Queen’s Birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the constant expansion and development of the Armenian-British mutual cooperation. We managed to establish a productive political dialogue both at the bilateral and multilateral formats. We are ready to take steps to enrich the bilateral agenda with new projects of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

He wished good health and all the best to the Queen, and further progress, welfare to the friendly people of UK.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





