President Sarkissian holds phone talk with Chargé d' Affairs of UK Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a telephone conversation with Chargé d' Affairs of the British Embassy in Armenia David Moran, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian congratulated the British diplomat and in the person of him the whole people of the United Kingdom on the national day – the Queen’s Birthday.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan