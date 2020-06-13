Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

President Sarkissian holds phone talk with Chargé d' Affairs of UK Embassy in Armenia

President Sarkissian holds phone talk with Chargé d' Affairs of UK Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a telephone conversation with Chargé d' Affairs of the British Embassy in Armenia David Moran, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian congratulated the British diplomat and in the person of him the whole people of the United Kingdom on the national day – the Queen’s Birthday.  

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed 12:32, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2786 times
New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education 16:13, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2191 times
Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus 13:57, 06.08.2020
Viewed 1883 times
Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting 16:49, 06.06.2020
Viewed 1697 times
''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting

COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia 13:37, 06.09.2020
Viewed 1659 times
COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration