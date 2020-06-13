Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Law enforcement agencies check report on leaked data of coronavirus infected citizens – PM's spox

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s law enforcement agencies check the credibility of the report on leaked data of coronavirus infected citizens, Prime minister’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“The law enforcement agencies are dealing with the issue on checking the credibility of information about the leakage of data of our citizens who are infected with coronavirus, as well as finding out the possible source of spread. We will issue a respective statement in case of any news”, she said.

Information security expert Samvel Martirosyan said on Facebook that Azerbaijanis have publicized the data of nearly 3,500 coronavirus infected Armenians and direct contacts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





