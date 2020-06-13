Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Armenian PM congratulates UK’s Boris Johnson on Queen’s Birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson on the occasion of Queen’s Birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Queen’s Birthday.

Armenia is eager to develop and further strengthen friendly ties with the United Kingdom, expand cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

I am hopeful that as anchored on deep-rooted affinities and shared values, the Armenian-British relations will continue to develop and expand, complemented by new future-oriented programs of mutual interest.

I wish Your Excellency robust health and fruitful activity, as well as progress and prosperity - to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.”





