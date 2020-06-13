Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.18% to $1586.50, copper price down by 0.27% to $5809.00, lead price up by 1.50% to $1759.50, nickel price up by 0.90% to $12795.00, tin price up by 1.16% to $17050.00, zinc price down by 0.57% to $2003.00, molybdenum price stood at $18254.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed 12:32, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2782 times
New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education 16:13, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2181 times
Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus 13:57, 06.08.2020
Viewed 1876 times
Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting 16:49, 06.06.2020
Viewed 1691 times
''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting

COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia 13:37, 06.09.2020
Viewed 1655 times
COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration