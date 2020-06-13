LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.18% to $1586.50, copper price down by 0.27% to $5809.00, lead price up by 1.50% to $1759.50, nickel price up by 0.90% to $12795.00, tin price up by 1.16% to $17050.00, zinc price down by 0.57% to $2003.00, molybdenum price stood at $18254.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.