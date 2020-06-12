ICRC in touch with authorities over Azerbaijani trespasser

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross is in touch with the relevant bodies over the Azerbaijani trespasser.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS head of the press service of the Yerevan Office of the ICRC Zara Amatuni said, ‘’We keep in touch with the relevant bodies over this issue. As you may know it’s in the powers of the ICRC, which is a neutral mediator, to visit individuals arrested as a result of the conflict for oversighting the treatment towards them, the detention conditions and for giving them opportunity to contact with their family members’’.

The National Security Service of Armenia informed today that an Azerbaijani citizen, who violated the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the north-eastern direction at about 10:00, has been arrested. The trespasser is 26 years old. His name is Elshan Rasul Oghli Aliyev.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan