COVID-19 updates: nearly 300 thousand cases confirmed in India

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 630 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 424,000.

More than 3 million 863 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 090 thousand 542 confirmed cases). 116,063 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 805,649 confirmed cases and 41,058 deaths. Brazil now is the 2nd in terms of death toll.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 511,423. 6,715 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 298,482 cases. Death rate is 8,512.

UK has confirmed 291,409 cases. The death toll has reached 41,279. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Spain has 289,787 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Italy reported 236,142 cases and 34,167 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 214,788 confirmed cases and 6,109 deaths.

Germany has confirmed nearly 187,000 cases and 8,852 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 182,525 confirmed cases and 8,659 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 174,023 cases. The deaths comprise 4,763.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,064 cases (7 new cases in one day), out of which 78,365 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 843 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 119,942.

Qatar has confirmed 76,588 cases. The death toll has reached 70 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 40,986. 286 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 39,726 confirmed cases and 1,377 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 34,952, that of the deaths is 285.

Iraq confirmed 16,675 cases and 457 deaths.

1,422 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 31.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 164. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

