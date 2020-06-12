Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-06-20

YEREVAN, 12 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 481.79 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.64 drams to 545.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.93 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.89 drams to 609.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 260.90 drams to 26925.33 drams. Silver price up by 2.58 drams to 276.88 drams. Platinum price down by 273.97 drams to 12701.72 drams.