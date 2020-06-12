26-year-old Azerbaijani man voluntarily surrenders to Armenian authorities – details

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Today in the morning a resident of Azerbaijan’s Novosaratovka village Elshan Rasul Oghli Aliyev, born in 1994, was found in Areguni village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, Areguni village leader Sos Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The first person to notice the Azerbaijani man was one of the Areguni village residents.

“He took the Azerbaijani resident to the administrative office. Our conversation took place without translation as I know the Azerbaijani language to some extent because I have lived in one of the Armenian-populated villages of Azerbaijan region for many years. Our village resident Nersik Poghosyan also participated in the conversation and he knows Azerbaijani better. The Azerbaijani citizen didn’t have any document or a weapon. According to him, he is Elshan Rasul Oghli Aliyev, born in Kalmykia. His father is Azerbaijani and mother is Ukrainian. His parents divorced when he was 6 years old. Mother left him and his brother, and they remained under the care of their father who returned to Azerbaijan and gave his children to orphanage. After leaving the orphanage Elshan had a nomadic life, then appeared in Getabek region to shepherd. He lived in poor conditions and decided to leave Azerbaijan. He said he has long examined the area via a map and decided that the closest and most convenient place is Armenia, therefore he crossed the border. After listening to his story I invited the representatives of the National Security Service of Armenia, and the Azerbaijani citizen who crossed our border was handed over to them”, Sos Hovhannisyan said.