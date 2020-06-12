Coronavirus: Pashinyan presents effectiveness of strict restrictions applied in March-April

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The strict restrictions applied in Armenia in March-April 2020 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had a positive impact for the healthcare system, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the special session of the Parliament convened for debating the issue on extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

“It’s obvious that the lockdown has broken the spread rate. 500-600 daily cases are tolerable for our healthcare system if we didn’t apply tough restrictions and had such number of cases in mid-April, that would not be tolerable for the healthcare system”, he said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

The government today extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan