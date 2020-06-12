Armenian government discusses providing social guarantees to healthcare workers

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he and minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan have discussed for many times and continue discussing the issue of providing social guarantees to the healthcare workers.

“We are discussing this issue with the minister, this issue has been voiced for many times. We still do not have a complete solution to this issue in the polyclinic system, but will find proper solutions in the future”, he said at the special session of the Parliament in response to the question of the opposition Bright Armenia faction MP Mane Tandilyan.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

The government today extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan