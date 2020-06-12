Poland and Sweden the only EU countries to have not yet passed COVID-19 peak

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Poland and Sweden are the only EU countries to have not yet passed their COVID-19 peak, Euronews reports citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The EU health agency said that lockdown measures across the EU/EEA — which also includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and the UK have led to an 80% decline in the virus's 14-day incidence since the peak on April 9. But in Poland and Sweden, the 14-day incidence "was at the highest level yet observed".

Swedish health authorities have recorded 48,288 confirmed cases of the disease as of June 11 as well as 4,814 fatalities. Nearly two-thirds of the country's infections — 29,811 — were reported after April 23, accounting for 6% of the total number of cases observed in the 31 countries since then.

A rapid acceleration in the number of cases was also observed in recent days in Poland after clusters were reported at coal mines.

Poland has reported 28,201 confirmed infections, with more than 1,150 recorded last weekend alone, at least half of which were detected among coal mine workers.

Warsaw, which postponed its presidential election because of the pandemic, started to lift lockdown restrictions in mid-May and most businesses including bars and restaurants have reopened. The country also announced on Wednesday that it would reopen its borders to other EU member states on June 13. "Travelers will regain the right to free entry, exit and transit through the territory of the territory of Poland. They will not be quarantined," the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Sweden bucked the European trend by not imposing a strict lockdown, calling on the population to voluntarily take social distancing measures.