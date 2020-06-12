Pashinyan presents in which case Armenia would consider lifting state of emergency

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will think about lifting the coronavirus-related state of emergency when the spread index of the virus will fall from 1 (now it is 1.38), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the special session in the Parliament convened for debating the issue of extending the state of emergency.

Pashinyan presented versions only in case of which the statement of emergency will be lifted: “The first version – a vaccine has been created, its effectiveness has been approved, we imported it and starte mass vaccination process, or a medicine has been found. The second version – we have recorded that the maintenance of anti-coronavirus rules leads to constant decline in the new cases. For instance, if we witness a decline in cases for two weeks, if the daily cases reach 150,100 and lower, it will allow us to know that there is no need anymore to continue the state of emergency”, the PM said.

He said the decline in cases for 10 days in a row will give them trust.

“This is a novel coronavirus, the knowledge of humanity, all of us about this virus still continues developing. Therefore, as a result of long attempts, mistakes and failures we found the formula which should guarantee us to keep the numbers under control that is to wear a face mask, keep a social distance and disinfect hands”, he said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

The government today extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan