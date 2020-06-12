Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 511,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,987 in the past day, reaching 511,423, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth was 1.8% like a day earlier.

New 1,714 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 730 in the Moscow Region, 320 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 274 in St. Petersburg and 227 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 235,338 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Russia.

Some 8,220 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 269,370.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 183 in the past day to 6,715. According to the crisis center, the mortality rate accounts for 1.3% of all those infected in Russia. In the past day, some 49 patients died in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg, 22 in the Moscow Region, 7 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 6 in the Perm Region and 5 in the Rostov Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region.

 





