Armenian President congratulates Ambassador Kopyrkin on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a video talk with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador, the Embassy staff and in the person of them the people of Russia on the occasion of the national day – the Russia Day.

Praising the friendly relations between the two countries President Sarkissian said the deep trust between the two peoples is the base for these ties.

The sides touched upon the different directions of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, in particular the mutual partnership programs and potential in the field of new technologies.

The Armenian President thanked the Russian side for the humanitarian aid provided to fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan