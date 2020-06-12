LIVE: Armenian Parliament holds special session to debate extending current state of emergency

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a special session: the issue on extending the current state of emergency in the country conditioned by the novel coronavirus is on the agenda.

The Armenian government made today a decision to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days. The current state of emergency has been declared on March 16 and was extended until June 13. According to the new decision, the state of emergency will be extended until July 13, 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan